Cardinal Health (CAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

