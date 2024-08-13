CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 127.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

CRGX stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

