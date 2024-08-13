CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $27.56 Average PT from Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 54.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. CarGurus has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $27.77.
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.
