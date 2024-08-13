Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (CGBDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.5 %

CGBDL stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59.

