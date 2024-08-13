Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 6.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.80 and last traded at $142.36. 2,119,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,445,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,905,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,905,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $7,021,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,377,500 shares in the company, valued at $278,215,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,453,234 shares of company stock valued at $300,874,177. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

