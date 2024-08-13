CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.12 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $31,843.70 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.66 or 1.00142489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007539 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.12482866 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $60,588.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.