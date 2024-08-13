Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Update

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,500 shares, an increase of 559.7% from the July 15th total of 88,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 98,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,296. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Castellum has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.60.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castellum stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Castellum, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Free Report ) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Castellum worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

