Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.80. 1,489,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.