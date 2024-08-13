CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $24.44 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.09 or 1.00058333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007516 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0299793 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,924,038.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

