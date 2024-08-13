Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Celcuity Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $528.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.81. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
