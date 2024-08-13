Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celcuity Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $528.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.81. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

