Celestia 24-Hour Volume Reaches $98.04 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $861.31 million and approximately $98.04 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00010016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,062,904,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,062,684,931.506626 with 203,728,459.256626 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.62604402 USD and is up 9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $112,612,671.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

