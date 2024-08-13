Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Short Interest Update

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CPTNW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,797. Cepton has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

