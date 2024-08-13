Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.
Cepton Stock Down 0.3 %
CPTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.07. Cepton has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.
About Cepton
