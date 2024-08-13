CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €99.20 ($109.01) and last traded at €98.60 ($108.35). 1,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €98.50 ($108.24).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €102.61 and a 200-day moving average of €102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts.

