Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.38

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share on Sunday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.
