China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
Shares of CJJD opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.59.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.