China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Up 131.2% in July

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,348,800 shares, a growth of 131.2% from the July 15th total of 1,881,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 630.3 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CILJF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,638. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

