China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 62.6% in July

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the July 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China Natural Resources Stock Up 5.5 %

CHNR stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

