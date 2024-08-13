China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in July

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRHKY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. 406,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,166. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.70.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

