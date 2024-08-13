China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,374,900 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the July 15th total of 4,350,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123,749.0 days.
China Youzan Price Performance
CHNVF remained flat at C$0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. China Youzan has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.02.
About China Youzan
