China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,374,900 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the July 15th total of 4,350,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123,749.0 days.

China Youzan Price Performance

CHNVF remained flat at C$0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. China Youzan has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.02.

About China Youzan

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Third Party Payment Services, Merchant Services, and Other. The company offers third party payment and related consultancy services; and an e-commerce platform with various Software as a Service (Saas) products and services.

