Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Gap Down to $55.87

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.87, but opened at $50.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill shares last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 24,886,864 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

