Chromocell Therapeutics Co.’s (NYSE:CHRO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Chromocell Therapeutics’ (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 14th. Chromocell Therapeutics had issued 1,100,000 shares in its IPO on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of Chromocell Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Chromocell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chromocell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CHRO opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22. Chromocell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Chromocell Therapeutics (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Chromocell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chromocell Therapeutics stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Chromocell Therapeutics Co. (NYSE:CHRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 251,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.28% of Chromocell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chromocell Therapeutics

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.

