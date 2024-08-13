CIBC Trims Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Target Price to C$30.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.36.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$22.73 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$21.52 and a 1 year high of C$30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7794118 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 977.78%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

