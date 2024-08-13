Cintas Co. (CTAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.56 on September 3rd

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.56 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Cintas has raised its dividend by an average of 92.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cintas to earn $18.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $759.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $722.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cintas has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.36.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

