Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of TSE CPH traded up C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.95. 35,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,244. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$3.45 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 7.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.05.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
