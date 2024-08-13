Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSE CPH traded up C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.95. 35,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,244. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$3.45 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 7.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.05.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

