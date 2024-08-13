Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 949.4% in July

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a growth of 949.4% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Cirata Stock Performance
WANSF remained flat at $0.56 during trading on Tuesday. 35,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,665. Cirata has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.
Cirata Company Profile
