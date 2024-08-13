Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 949.4% in July

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a growth of 949.4% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Cirata Stock Performance

WANSF remained flat at $0.56 during trading on Tuesday. 35,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,665. Cirata has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Cirata Company Profile

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud.

