Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.37. 20,970,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,648,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

