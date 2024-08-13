Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading 8.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.98. 681,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,382,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Specifically, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 28,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $158,869.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,953.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLVT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Clarivate Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 780,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 86,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 286,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

