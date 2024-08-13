CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 0.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $23.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CleanSpark traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 6,423,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 32,378,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CleanSpark by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

