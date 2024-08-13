Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CAO Dennis W. Liu Sells 500 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $13,010.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,670.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,602. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 968.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.