ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth $269,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

CEM stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 30,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,862. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.