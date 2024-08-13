ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE CTR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $44.22.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

