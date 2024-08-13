ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance
NYSE CTR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $44.22.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks Insiders Are Actively Buying
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Market Turbulence: Time to Snap Up Magnificent Seven Stocks?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Buy the Dip in Home Depot, But Wait for It to Bottom First
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.