CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Trimmed by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Get Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. 1,689,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.