CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 42.3 %

OTCMKTS:CNBX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

