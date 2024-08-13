CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 42.3 %
OTCMKTS:CNBX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About CNBX Pharmaceuticals
