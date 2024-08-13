Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stake Cut by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 275,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 642.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

CCB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $637.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coastal Financial news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

