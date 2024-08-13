Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) versus Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Critical Survey

Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Code Rebel and Matterport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matterport $162.28 million 7.83 -$199.08 million ($0.60) -6.73

Code Rebel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matterport.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Code Rebel has a beta of -16.58, meaning that its stock price is 1,758% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Code Rebel and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A Matterport -113.62% -33.59% -30.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Matterport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Code Rebel and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A Matterport 0 6 0 0 2.00

Matterport has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. Given Matterport’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Code Rebel.

Summary

Matterport beats Code Rebel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motor-mount accessory for smartphone. The company serves its products in residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality markets. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

