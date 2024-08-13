Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CGNX. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.62.

CGNX stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $6,182,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

