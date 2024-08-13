Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $4.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

