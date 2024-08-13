CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Up 592.6% in July

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 592.6% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CMPVF remained flat at C$18.04 on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.65.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
