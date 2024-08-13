CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Up 592.6% in July

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 592.6% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CMPVF remained flat at C$18.04 on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.65.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.