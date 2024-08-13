Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Short Interest Up 346.5% in July

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 346.5% from the July 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CNTM opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Connectm Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a PE ratio of -521.23 and a beta of 0.05.

The ConnectM Energy Intelligence Network is an all-in-one technology platform that monitors and manages electrified assets throughout their lifecycle. It collects anonymized performance data to refine AI models, creating a data-driven intelligence loop. This capability uniquely positions ConnectM as a leader in the electrification economy.

