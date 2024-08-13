Consolidated Edison, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

