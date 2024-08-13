Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

STZ stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.10. The stock had a trading volume of 972,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.