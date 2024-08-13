Continuum Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $6,362.11 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

