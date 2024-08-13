Cooper Financial Group Acquires 353 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

STZ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.28. 230,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

