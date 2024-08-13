Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.60. 14,034,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,405,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

