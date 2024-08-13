Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,367 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Sempra were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $815,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,054. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SRE

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.