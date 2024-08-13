Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,367 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Sempra were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $815,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Sempra stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,054. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.70. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
