Cooper Financial Group Has $642,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
BATS:NOBL traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $99.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,425 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
