Cooper Financial Group Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,298. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.