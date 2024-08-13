Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,575 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $3,643,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.95. 621,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,008. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

