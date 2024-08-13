Cooper Financial Group Takes $444,000 Position in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

TCW Compounders ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

GRW stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.76. 1,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,337. TCW Compounders ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41.

